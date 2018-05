Eric Dunham, MacLachlan's partner in Pursued by Bear, fashions some of the best Cabernets and Syrahs in Walla Walla.

Makes 10 varieties of farmstead goat's-and sheep's-milk cheeses.

An open, airy bar with terrific cocktails and snacks.

Serves a terrific paella, plus other seasonal dishes.

Great Recipes & Articles:

Cooking with Red Wine Washington State Wine Region Basics In Walla Walla with Kyle MacLachlan