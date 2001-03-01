Places: March 2001

Philadelphia in Bloom

After paying homage to great gardeners of the world at the Philadelphia Flower Show this month, enjoy the blossoming of the city's Latin dining scene. Both Cuba Libre and Alma de Cuba transport you to pre-Castro Havana, while Bluezette brings you Latin-Caribbean soul food.

Head of the Class

Not only has the Boar's Head Inn in Charlottesville, Virginia, been renovated (with a new spa), but it's turned into a part-time wine school. On March 9 and 10, Barboursville Vineyards moves in to host seminars on the state's up-and-coming wines ($500 for two people; 804-296-2181).

Basque Case

Joseba Jimenez de Jimenez, chef at the Harvest Vine in Seattle, just got back from a trip home to Basque country. His favorite spots: Zallo Barri in Guernika for updated Basque cuisine, charcutier Patxi in Bakio for sausages and Restaurant Martinez in Ordizia: "Tell Xabier I sent you."

Africa by Air

Holland & Holland, known for its rifles and hunting outfits, now tailors trips as well. At its New York City store, Africa specialist Samantha Ford plans custom safaris aboard a low-flying vintage Junker JU-52 that can give you a bird's-eye view of the veldt, then drop you at South Africa's Londolozi game preserve, for dinner (212-752-7755).

Plucky Bucket

It's a bucket, it's a compass, it's...$650. The astounding pewter Klipper Krug, packed with a bottle of Krug Grande Cuvée, purports to be a travel kit; it even comes with a map in a seaworthy wooden trunk. The points of the compass? K, R, U and G, of course. In case you forget.