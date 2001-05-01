Places: April 2001

Hotels by the Book

Thirty world-class hotels appear in the delicious new book A Place to Stay by photographer Grant Sheehan and writer Shelley-Maree Cassidy. The farflung picksï¿½from Lake Como's Villa d'Este to the Cappadocian caves, from Udaipur's Lake Palace to the Swedish Ice Hotelï¿½have just one thing in common: We want to stay in all of them ($20).

Whisky a Go-Go

Anyone missing their Scottish roots or wishing they had some (hello, Madonna) should hasten to Islay for Feis Ile 2001, a weeklong whisky-and-Celtic-music bash. The festivitiesï¿½cask rolling, peat cutting, fly fishing competitions, bagpiping and, of course, a great deal of single malt tastingï¿½kick off on May 28.

If Life Gives You Lemons

"Our lemons are happy," Livia Iaccarino says, "because they spend their lives looking at Capri." Livia and her husband Alfonso, chef of the three-Michelin-star Don Alfonso 1890 on the Gulf of Naples, turn those lemons into an exquisite, intense limoncello liqueur, now available here ($35; 212-689-4855).

It's Elementary

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain, a new resort outside Phoenix, recruited Charles Wiley (an F&W Best New Chef of 1994) to man the kitchen at its restaurant, elements. (No capital letters here or at jade bar, the cocktail lounge.) Wiley's American-Asian foodï¿½five-spice foie gras with blood-orange glazeï¿½should fortify guests until October, when a fitness center, tennis compound and vast spa will open (480-948-2100).

From Cicchetti to Crabcakes

Two new passenger ships launch this month, one plying the Po River, the other Chesapeake Bay. Casanova from Peter Deilmann Cruises (800-348-8287) gets going in Veniceï¿½much like her namesakeï¿½while Delta Queen (800-543-7637) debuts the 19th-century-style Cape May Light down in crab country.