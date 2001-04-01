Places: April 2001

For Openers

Toss out your old, ugly bottle openers and upgrade to this Le Corbusier­looking, stainless-steel, credit-card-size number from Takashimaya. Perfect for travelingï¿½just slip it into your wallet and wherever you go, you'll pop tops in style ($25; 800-753-2038).

Mr. Li Knows Tea

Vincent Li, owner of MoonGarden Tea House in Hong Kong, decodes tea-leaf lore as part of the city's new Meet the People program, which matches visitors with local experts. Among the other People to Meet are Victor Choi, who leads antiquing tours, and Pandora Wu, who teaches Tai Chi (800-282-4582).

A Canal Runs Through It

The regions of Languedoc-Roussillon and Bordeaux are famous for wine, not for the Canal du Midi. Hazel Young, owner of the floating-hotel company Canals of France, aims to change that by adding a second gorgeously restored cargo barge to her fleetï¿½and serving dishes that reflect the local terroir (858-566-5716).

Log Cabin High-Rise

The luxurious Brewery Gulch Inn, near Mendocino, California, has ocean views, a wine bar stocked with local bottles and an eco-minded owner, Arky Ciancutti, who built the inn from old redwood timber he salvaged himself (800-578-4454).

Sweet Lille Thing

Lydia Lando has scoured the globe for the designer housewares sold at Lille, her new shop in Chicago. Dinosaur Designs' candy-colored resin pitchers come from Australia; Rachel Urbicki's tall pastel stoneware vases, from England (1923 W. North Ave.; 773-342-0563).