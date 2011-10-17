Great Picnic Recipes

Here are some of our favorite picnic recipes—including smoky Potato Salad with Bacon and Barbecue Sauce, fast and healthy Indian Pulled-Chicken Sandwiches, and buttery Baby Button cookies—and, with some mixing and matching, it’s easy to create a portable, delicious feast. Plus: 25 value wines and other fantastic picnic drinks.
Picnic Drinks and Starters | 12 Make-Ahead Picnic Salads | Sensational Sandwiches | 10 Delicious Cookies | Picnic Desserts | Picnic-Related Articles
Picnic Drinks and Starters
- Rosée Sangria with Cranberries and Apples »
- Cashews with Crispy Sage and Garlic
- Israeli Hummus with Paprika and Whole Chickpeas
- Indian-Spiced Tomato Salsa
- Idaho Potato Chips
Plus: Easy Homemade Condiments »
12 Make-Ahead Picnic Salads
- Shrimp and Noodle Salad with Ginger Dressing »
- Celery Salad with Walnuts, Dates and Pecorino
- Chicken and Rice Salad with Pine Nuts and Lemon
- Ham and Cheese on Rye Bread Salad
More »
Sensational Sandwiches
- Barbecued Salmon Sandwiches
- Pulled-Chicken Sandwiches »
- Roasted Portobello and Vegetable Club Sandwiches
- Strip-Steak Sandwiches
- Sweet and Spicy Catfish Sandwiches
- Meat Loaf Club Sandwiches
More »
10 Delicious Cookies
- Baby Buttons
- Hazelnut-Nutella Sandwich Cookies »
- Chocolate-Glazed Hazelnut Meringues
- Pistachio Linzer Thumbprints
- Cocoa Nib–Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Triple Chocolate Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies
- Maple Pecan Cookies
More »
Bars, Cakes and More Irresistible Picnic Desserts
- Apricot Blondies
- Chocolate Cupcakes
- Spotted Porcupine Cookies
- Apple Pie Bars »
- Salted Fudge Brownies
- Coconut-Raspberry Thumbprints
More »
Picnic-Related Articles
- 4 Superfast Picnic Recipes
- 25 Value Picnic Wines
- A Chef’s Picnic by the Bay
- All-Star Chefs Picnic in the Valley of Fire »
- Outstanding Picnic Spots Across the Country
- Picnic Hamper Recipes