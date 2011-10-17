Picking Tips

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

One of the luxuries of growing your own vegetables is being able to pick them at the proper size and maturity for the dish you want to prepare.

* Eggplant It's no use trying to make a delicate mousse with large, intensely flavored eggplant. Opt for a moussaka or eggplant Parmesan to take advantage of a mature eggplant.

* Tomatoes Early in the season, tomatoes are best raw, in salads. Later, when the flavor is concentrated, I make roasted tomato sauces and rich soups.

* Squash Pick small squash for quick sautéing and medium-size squash for slower cooking in a casserole. I feed oversize squash, with spongy interiors and big seeds, to my neighbors' sheep.

*Turnips Tiny turnips cook through in only a minute or two; I serve them sliced, as a side dish. Large turnips need to be cooked into stews or slowly baked.

*Fennel Baby fennel is perfect shaved raw into salads; bigger bulbs are better braised.

-- Georgeanne Brennan

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up