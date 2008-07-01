Philip Preston’s Inventions for Chefs

Philip Preston’s PolyScience sells gadgets to laboratories and pharmaceutical companies, but he also develops restaurant equipment at Cuisine Technology (cuisinetechnology.com), a separate branch.
© Ethan Hill
Gizmo: Immersion Circulator
What It Does: This motorized spiral-shaped device, about the size of a wine bottle, evenly heats and circulates water baths for sous-vide cooking. A home version is in the works.
How Chefs Use It: At Boston’s Clio, Ken Oringer cooks endive spears sous-vide for two hours with olive oil, butter and garlic. It makes their flavor incredibly intense.
© Ethan Hill
Gizmo: The Anti-Griddle
What It Does: The supercooled stainless steel surface can give sauces or purees a frozen crunchy top and creamy interior.
How Chefs Use It: Greg Brainin, director of creative development for the Jean Georges group, used an Anti-Griddle to freeze opal basil gel-drops, served atop hamachi sashimi.
© Ethan Hill
Gizmo: The Smoking Gun
What It Does: A handheld contraption loaded with wood chips (or even smoky teas like Lapsang souchong), it quickly blasts smoky aromas into food without adding any heat.
How Chefs Use It: Wylie Dufresne of New York City’s WD-50 has used his Smoking Gun to add a smoky applewood aroma to the lettuce leaves that he then wraps around raw oysters.
© Ethan Hill
Gizmo: Magnetic Food Stirrer
What It Does: The newest Preston invention: A magnet spins under a hot plate, dragging another magnet placed inside a pot or other container.
How Chefs Use It: Chefs are still experimenting with this gadget. Preston uses it for sauces that require constant stirring, like crème anglaise.