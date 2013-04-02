Philadelphia’s East Passyunk Avenue has fantastic restaurants like the elegant Fond, a terrific vintage store and the place to go for delicious limoncello.
Fond
Two of the owners worked at the legendary Le Bec Fin before launching Fond in 2009. At their new, bigger space, they still serve elegant French-influenced dishes, like sweetbreads with ramp salad. 1537 S. 11th St.; fondphilly.com.
Era Atomica
This midcentury vintage store stocks kitchenware and cocktail accessories, like Pyrex dishes and swizzle sticks. 1726 E. Passyunk Ave.; era-atomica.com.
Marra’s
The puffed, charred crusts on these pies define South Philly pizza. 1734 E. Passyunk Ave.; marrasone.com.
Pollyodd
Artisan liqueur distiller Joan Verratti makes delicious limoncello that’s sweeter and lower-proof than Italian varieties. 1908 E. Passyunk Ave.; pollyodd.com.
Will BYOB
Chef Christopher Kearse uses the modernist techniques he learned at Chicago’s Alinea in dishes like scallops with uni mousse. 1911 E. Passyunk Ave; willbyob.com.