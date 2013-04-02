Philadelphia's East Passyunk Avenue

Fond

Two of the owners worked at the legendary Le Bec Fin before launching Fond in 2009. At their new, bigger space, they still serve elegant French-influenced dishes, like sweetbreads with ramp salad. 1537 S. 11th St.; fondphilly.com.

Era Atomica

This midcentury vintage store stocks kitchenware and cocktail accessories, like Pyrex dishes and swizzle sticks. 1726 E. Passyunk Ave.; era-atomica.com.

Marra’s

The puffed, charred crusts on these pies define South Philly pizza. 1734 E. Passyunk Ave.; marrasone.com.

Pollyodd

Artisan liqueur distiller Joan Verratti makes delicious limoncello that’s sweeter and lower-proof than Italian varieties. 1908 E. Passyunk Ave.; pollyodd.com.

Will BYOB

Chef Christopher Kearse uses the modernist techniques he learned at Chicago’s Alinea in dishes like scallops with uni mousse. 1911 E. Passyunk Ave; willbyob.com.