Pet Peeves: At Your Service?

Vanishing waiters, ringing cell phones -- restaurant goers have plenty of things to complain about. We asked respondents for their No. 1 pet peeve. The survey says...
23 % Waiters who disappear
13 % Vain or snotty waitstaff
12 % Cold food
10 % Patrons on cell phones
8 % Renegade smokers
6 % Cramped tables
5 % Waiters who hover
5 % Long waits between courses
5 % Noise
4 % Overpriced menus
3 % Getting seated in an uncool part of the restaurant
2 % Waiters who tell you the specials without the price
1 % Overpriced wine lists
1 % Waiters who forget who eats what
1 % People who moan while eating something delicious
1 % Poorly designed bathrooms