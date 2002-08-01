Pet Peeves: At Your Service?

Vanishing waiters, ringing cell phones -- restaurant goers have plenty of things to complain about. We asked respondents for their No. 1 pet peeve. The survey says...

23 % Waiters who disappear

13 % Vain or snotty waitstaff

12 % Cold food

10 % Patrons on cell phones

8 % Renegade smokers

6 % Cramped tables

5 % Waiters who hover

5 % Long waits between courses

5 % Noise

4 % Overpriced menus

3 % Getting seated in an uncool part of the restaurant

2 % Waiters who tell you the specials without the price

1 % Overpriced wine lists

1 % Waiters who forget who eats what

1 % People who moan while eating something delicious

1 % Poorly designed bathrooms

