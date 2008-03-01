Perfecting the Panini

Three Great Grilled Cheese Variations

Grilled Cheddar and Ham with Apple and Chutney

Using pumpernickel bread, spread each slice with mango chutney and fill the sandwiches with half of a shredded Granny Smith apple, thinly sliced sharp cheddar cheese and Virginia ham. Close the sandwiches and grill as directed.

Grilled Pepper Jack and Roast Beef Buttered Pita

Split 4 thick pocketless pitas and spread the cut sides with a thin layer of mayonnaise. Fill the sandwiches with thinly sliced red onion, pepper Jack cheese and rare roast beef. Butter the outside of the sandwich and grill as directed.

Grilled Fontina and Vegetable Antipasti

Using peasant bread, brush the slices with extra-virgin olive oil instead of butter. Fill the sandwiches with thinly sliced imported Fontina, roasted red peppers, drained marinated artichokes and pickled jalapeños. Grill as directed.