Perfecting the Cookie

F&W’s Grace Parisi opts for baking soda instead of baking powder to create delectable holiday sugar cookies that are especially crispy.
Three Great Cookie Variations
1 Cocoa Nib–Chocolate Chip Cookies Chocolate with cocoa nibs adds an ingenious twist to the classic chocolate chip cookie.
2 Hazelnut-Nutella Sandwich Cookies Ground hazelnuts in the dough give these Nutella sandwich cookies extra crunch.
3 Coconut-Raspberry Thumbprints Use a spoon or your thumb to make a dent for the raspberry-jam filling.