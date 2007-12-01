Perfecting the Cookie

F&W’s Grace Parisi opts for baking soda instead of baking powder to create delectable holiday sugar cookies that are especially crispy.

Grace Parisi
December 01, 2007

Three Great Cookie Variations

1 Cocoa Nib–Chocolate Chip Cookies Chocolate with cocoa nibs adds an ingenious twist to the classic chocolate chip cookie.

2 Hazelnut-Nutella Sandwich Cookies Ground hazelnuts in the dough give these Nutella sandwich cookies extra crunch.

3 Coconut-Raspberry Thumbprints Use a spoon or your thumb to make a dent for the raspberry-jam filling.

