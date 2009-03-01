Perfecting the Cocktail

Recipe:

Strawberry-Lemon Mojitos: Strawberries sweeten these mojitos from Joaquin Simo of NYC’s Death & Co.

Spirits Taste-Test Winners:

Gin

Courtesy of Junípero Gin

Best Value: Beefeater

Crafted from the original 1820 recipe. $22

Best High-End: Junípero (left)

From Anchor Brewing’s distillery. $32

Best for Novices: Bombay Sapphire

Fresh and clean-tasting. $25

Best All-Purpose: Plymouth

From England’s oldest distillery. $30

Vodka

Courtesy of Prairie Organic Vodka

Best Value: Smirnoff

One of liquor’s best price-quality ratios. $13

Best High-End: Grey Goose

Distilled in Cognac, France. $30

Best New: Prairie Organic (left)

Made of corn from Minnesota farm co-ops. $25

Best All-Purpose: Stolichnaya

Rationed to Soviet soldiers during World War II. $22

Rum

Courtesy of Gosling’s Rum

Best Light: 10 Cane

Aromatic, with notes of fruit and toffee. $35

Best Dark: Gosling’s Black Seal (left)

Bermuda’s oldest business. $20

Best Aged: Ron Zacapa 23-Year-Old

Beautiful and honey-inflected. $45

Best Rhum Agricole: Neisson Réserve Spéciale

Aged for up to 10 years. $67

Whiskey

Courtesy of Wild Turkey

Best Value Bourbon: Bulleit

Created in the 1800s by a Kentucky tavern-keeper. $36

Best Blended Scotch: Black Bottle

Good peatiness. $23

Best Value Rye: Wild Turkey Rye (left)

By 55-year veteran Jimmy Russell. $20

Best Single-Malt Scotch: The Macallan

Rich and malty. $50