Perfecting Thanksgiving Dinner: Vegetables

F&W’s Test Kitchen offers an amazing version of classic Thanksgiving vegetable side dishes, plus two innovative variations.

Melissa Rubel Jacobson
November 01, 2009

Caramelized Autumn Roasted Vegetables

When roasting winter vegetables, be sure to chop them about the same size, so they cook at the same rate. And toss them at least once while they’re in the oven, so they brown evenly.

Maple-Ginger-Roasted Vegetables with Pecans

Spiced Vegetables with Pomegranate Seeds

Roasted Vegetables with Fresh HerbsMore Innovative Versions of Classic Thanksgiving Recipes

 

