Perfecting Thanksgiving Dinner: Vegetables

F&W’s Test Kitchen offers an amazing version of classic Thanksgiving vegetable side dishes, plus two innovative variations.
Caramelized Autumn Roasted Vegetables
When roasting winter vegetables, be sure to chop them about the same size, so they cook at the same rate. And toss them at least once while they’re in the oven, so they brown evenly.
RELATED: Ultimate Thanksgiving
• Maple-Ginger-Roasted Vegetables with Pecans
• Spiced Vegetables with Pomegranate Seeds
• Roasted Vegetables with Fresh Herbs
More Innovative Versions of Classic Thanksgiving Recipes
More Amazing Thanksgiving Recipes:
Ultimate Thanksgiving GuidePerfect Vegetable Side DishesInnovative Thanksgiving Leftovers