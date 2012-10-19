Perfecting Thanksgiving Dinner: How to Cook Turkey

In this Article

Classic Roast Turkey Recipes

Grace Parisi blends garlic and sage into a butter that she rubs all over the turkey.

This recipe is foolproof as long as you start with a good antibiotic-free bird that hasn't been plumped up with a water solution, like many inexpensive supermarket turkeys.

Shallots and thyme in both the turkey and the gravy provide double the flavor for this simple roasted bird.

Glazed Turkey Recipes

Michael Symon salts his bird well and refrigerates it overnight to season it. Before roasting, he covers the breast and legs with cheesecloth that’s been soaked in a cider-infused butter. For his beer-spiked gravy, Symon recommends the German-style Dortmunder Gold, made by Great Lakes Brewing Company.

Chef Joanne Chang marinates and bastes the bird with soy, sesame, honey and ginger, giving it superb flavor and a beautiful mahogany color.

Brined Turkey Recipes

Soaking a turkey overnight in salted water produces an especially moist and well-flavored bird. Careful attention to basting, especially during the last hour of roasting, is also essential.

Chef Jose Garces’s smoked turkey recipe starts with an herb, spice and citrus-infused brine.

Juniper berries, mustard seeds and caraway seeds flavor the brine for this Alsatian-inspired roast turkey. Riesling adds depth and complexity to the accompanying gravy.

Spice-Rubbed Turkey Recipes

This simple, salt-based sage, pepper and paprika turkey rub produces a bird with crisp, golden-brown skin and incredibly moist and tender breast meat.

After rubbing the bird with a bold and delicious mix of chile powder, cumin, sugar and herbs, Texas chef Tim Love blankets it with slices of salty, fatty pancetta, resulting in a supermoist and savory roast turkey.

This Mexican-inspired wet rub, made from traditional mole spices including cinnamon, cocoa and chile-powder, flavors the turkey and produces a wonderful aroma as the bird roasts.

Deep-Fried Turkey Recipes

Deep-frying a turkey isn’t as hard as it sounds (though it does require caution). And there’s a great payoff: an exquisitely moist, crispy bird.

Here, Food & Wine’s deep fried turkey tips for a glistening bird with golden-brown skin.

More Turkey Tips