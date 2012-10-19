Perfecting Thanksgiving Dinner: Stuffing

Here, F&W’s best stuffing recipes, from classic versions to spectacular variations flavored with chorizo or wild mushrooms.
Sausage Stuffing Recipes
Sausage-and-Bread Stuffing
Thyme, sage and sausage make this classic bread stuffing as flavorful as it is simple.
Smoky Chorizo Stuffing
Rather than traditional sausage dressing, chef George Mendes serves a smoky version using chorizo and hot pimentón de la Vera (smoked paprika).
Roasted Turkey with Italian Sausage Stuffing
Since Grace Parisi is a big fan of sweet Italian sausage (which was always in the rice-based stuffing she ate as a kid), she adds it to this dressing; the fennel seed in the sausage truly elevates the dish.
Wild Rice, Italian Sausage and Shiitake Stuffing
This grain-based stuffing combines Wisconsin wild rice with rich Italian sausage and Shiitake mushrooms.
Prosciutto-Bread Stuffing with Sausage
Toasted prosciutto bread, pancetta and Parmesan cheese add a savory Italian twist.
Sausage, Pine Nut and Oyster Stuffing
Oysters give this side dish a uniquely delicious texture as well as flavor.
Whole Grain Stuffing with Apples, Sausages and Pecans
This whole grain stuffing showcases the traditional fall flavors of apples and pecans.
Sausage-Apple Stuffing
Prunes and freshly grated nutmeg add depth to this classic sausage and apple stuffing.
Corn Bread Stuffing Recipes
Corn Bread Stuffing with Country Sausage
Oregano and roasted poblano chiles add flavor and spice to this corn bread stuffing, which can be made two days in advance and refrigerated.
Butternut Squash and Corn Bread Stuffing Muffins
Michael Symon bakes his squash stuffing in a muffin tin so it cooks relatively quickly and makes perfect individual portions. The cornbread, his mother-in-law’s recipe, is mixed with bits of bacon and pureed squash for a sweet and smoky flavor.
Stuffing Recipes with Fruit and Nuts
Apple-Chestnut Stuffing
This apple stuffing gets richness from cubes of buttery challah bread and crunch from cooked chestnut.
Fig-and-Almond Bread Stuffing with Fennel
Slightly sweet and packed with fragrant herbs, this meatless stuffing is light and very flavorful.
Bread Stuffing with Apple, Raisins and Marmalade
This substantial dish, made with ground beef, apples and walnuts, gets a hit of sweetness from orange marmalade and golden raisins.
More Great Stuffing Recipes
Shiitake Mushroom and Fresh Herb Stuffing
After tossing the ingredients and spreading them in a pan, Melissa Rubel Jacobson chills this fragrant herb and shiitake stuffing for at least an hour before baking. This ensures that the bread soaks up the liquid—the key to a stuffing that’s crisp on top and moist within.
Wild Mushroom Stuffing
Earthy wild mushrooms and cream make this stuffing exceptionally savory and rich.
Chestnut Stuffing with Fennel
This chestnut-laced stuffing with pancetta and fennel is adapted from Susan Goin’s cookbook Sunday Suppers at Lucques. The crispy olive oil-soaked bread cubes on top are especially delectable.
Thanksgiving Stuffing and Dressing Tips from Star Chefs