Perfecting Thanksgiving Dinner: Stuffing

Sausage Stuffing Recipes

Thyme, sage and sausage make this classic bread stuffing as flavorful as it is simple.

Rather than traditional sausage dressing, chef George Mendes serves a smoky version using chorizo and hot pimentón de la Vera (smoked paprika).

Since Grace Parisi is a big fan of sweet Italian sausage (which was always in the rice-based stuffing she ate as a kid), she adds it to this dressing; the fennel seed in the sausage truly elevates the dish.

This grain-based stuffing combines Wisconsin wild rice with rich Italian sausage and Shiitake mushrooms.

Toasted prosciutto bread, pancetta and Parmesan cheese add a savory Italian twist.

Oysters give this side dish a uniquely delicious texture as well as flavor.

This whole grain stuffing showcases the traditional fall flavors of apples and pecans.

Prunes and freshly grated nutmeg add depth to this classic sausage and apple stuffing.



Corn Bread Stuffing Recipes

Oregano and roasted poblano chiles add flavor and spice to this corn bread stuffing, which can be made two days in advance and refrigerated.

Michael Symon bakes his squash stuffing in a muffin tin so it cooks relatively quickly and makes perfect individual portions. The cornbread, his mother-in-law’s recipe, is mixed with bits of bacon and pureed squash for a sweet and smoky flavor.

Stuffing Recipes with Fruit and Nuts

This apple stuffing gets richness from cubes of buttery challah bread and crunch from cooked chestnut.

Slightly sweet and packed with fragrant herbs, this meatless stuffing is light and very flavorful.

This substantial dish, made with ground beef, apples and walnuts, gets a hit of sweetness from orange marmalade and golden raisins.

More Great Stuffing Recipes

After tossing the ingredients and spreading them in a pan, Melissa Rubel Jacobson chills this fragrant herb and shiitake stuffing for at least an hour before baking. This ensures that the bread soaks up the liquid—the key to a stuffing that’s crisp on top and moist within.

Earthy wild mushrooms and cream make this stuffing exceptionally savory and rich.

This chestnut-laced stuffing with pancetta and fennel is adapted from Susan Goin’s cookbook Sunday Suppers at Lucques. The crispy olive oil-soaked bread cubes on top are especially delectable.

Thanksgiving Stuffing and Dressing Tips from Star Chefs