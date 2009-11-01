Perfecting Thanksgiving Dinner: Soup

F&W’s Test Kitchen offers an amazing version of classic Thanksgiving soup, plus two innovative variations.

Marcia Kiesel
November 01, 2009

Easy, Elegant Creamy Soup

These luxuriously creamy soups are the perfect starters for Thanksgiving dinner because they can be made in advance, then reheated and garnished just before serving.

 Creamy Carrot Soup with Scallions and Poppy Seeds

 Creamy Parsnip Soup with Prosciutto

 Creamy Broccoli Soup with CroutonsMore Innovative Versions of Classic Thanksgiving Recipes

More Innovative Versions of Classic Thanksgiving Recipes

More Amazing Thanksgiving Recipes:

Ultimate Thanksgiving GuideUltimate Thanksgiving GuideMore Thanksgiving SoupsMore Thanksgiving Soups Innovative Thanksgiving LeftoversInnovative Thanksgiving Leftovers

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up