Perfecting Thanksgiving Dinner: Greens

F&W’s Test Kitchen offers an amazing version of classic Thanksgiving greens, plus two innovative variations.

Marcia Kiesel
November 01, 2009

Bright, Tender Braised Greens

Boiling kale before sautéing it is key to making it tender. If the stems and center veins are very tough, remove them: Fold the kale leaves in half with the vein side out, then pull up on the stems.

 Kale with Currants, Lemon and Olives

 Kale and Water Chestnuts in Curried Cream

Kale with Shiitake Mushrooms

