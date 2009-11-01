Perfecting Thanksgiving Dinner: Greens

Bright, Tender Braised Greens

Boiling kale before sautéing it is key to making it tender. If the stems and center veins are very tough, remove them: Fold the kale leaves in half with the vein side out, then pull up on the stems.

 Kale with Currants, Lemon and Olives

 Kale and Water Chestnuts in Curried Cream

 Kale with Shiitake Mushrooms



