Perfecting Thanksgiving Dinner: Greens

F&W’s Test Kitchen offers an amazing version of classic Thanksgiving greens, plus two innovative variations.
Bright, Tender Braised Greens
Boiling kale before sautéing it is key to making it tender. If the stems and center veins are very tough, remove them: Fold the kale leaves in half with the vein side out, then pull up on the stems.
Kale with Currants, Lemon and Olives
Kale and Water Chestnuts in Curried Cream
Kale with Shiitake Mushrooms
