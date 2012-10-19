Perfecting Thanksgiving Dinner: Best Cranberry Sauce Recipes

From simple cranberry relish to port-spiked cranberry sauce, Food & Wine offers the best recipes for this tangy-sweet Thanksgiving essential.
- Classic Cranberry Sauce Recipes
- Cranberry Relish Recipes
- Cranberry Sauce Recipes with Fruit
- Spiked and Spiced Cranberry Sauce Recipes
Classic Cranberry Sauce Recipes
Chunky Cranberry Sauce
With just three ingredients: apple juice, cranberries and sugar, this rustic sauce is easy, healthy and fast.
Candied Cranberry Sauce
Cooked with less water and in a wide skillet, tart cranberries are candied in the sugar syrup and remain almost whole.
Cranberry Relish Recipes
Cranberry-Apricot Relish
This tangy sweet cranberry relish can be served in a sandwich or as an alternative to traditional cranberry sauce.
Fresh Cranberry Relish
Coarsely chopped apple, lemon and orange come together in this traditional raw cranberry relish.
Cranberry-Bourbon Relish
This bourbon-laced relish can be served alongside sliced turkey or as a sweet counterpoint to pâté or smoked meats.
Cranberry-Citrus Relish
With navel orange, lemon and lime, this condiment is packed with citrus flavor.
Cranberry Sauce Recipes with Fruit
Cranberry-Grapefruit Conserve
“It’s so easy to make your own cranberry sauce, why wouldn’t you?” Boston chef Barbara Lynch says of this bitter-tart conserve, which she also jars and gives as a gift.
Jellied Cranberry Sauce with Fuji Apple
While this cranberry sauce may remind some of a canned version, it’s healthy and homemade. The addition of Fuji Apples to the sauce provides pectin, a natural gelling agent.
Cranberry and Dried Fruit Compote
This cranberry compote gets depth and texture from dried figs, cherries and raisins.
Cranberry, Quince and Pear Chutney
Verjus (the juice of unripe grapes), brandy, pears and quince add complexity to this chutney.
Cranberry-Pomegranate Sauce
In this sauce, pomegranate juice adds sweet-tart freshness while pomegranate seeds offer a great pop in the mouth.
Tangerine Cranberry Sauce
Following the advice of their mother, Sarah Harris, that tart is always better than sweet, Bruce and Eric Bromberg developed this tangy sauce to balance the sweet dishes normally served at Thanksgiving. The sugared tangerines need to stand overnight; so plan accordingly.
Spiked and Spiced Cranberry Sauce Recipes
Cranberry Sauce with Spiced Pumpkin Seeds
Marcia Kiesel gives this sauce crunch and flavor by adding pumpkin seeds roasted with cumin and paprika.
Instant Spiced Apple Cider-Cranberry Sauce
Apple cider, cinnamon and ground cloves give this cranberry sauce a distinctly fall flavor.
Port-Cranberry Sauce
Reduced Ruby Port adds richness and depth to this fast and easy sauce.
Cranberries with Orange Zest and Port
Chefs Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock find a real affinity between the flavors of cranberry and port. The unusual way of cooking the berries in this cranberry orange sauce renders them perfectly done but not mushy, resulting in a relish that is as beautiful as it is delicious.
