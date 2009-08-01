Perfecting Quick Pickles

Following the example of pickle-obsessed chefs, F&W’s Grace Parisi creates three simple brines for everything from carrots to cauliflower.

Grace Parisi
August 01, 2009

Pick Your Pickle

For each 1-quart jar, use 12 ounces of vegetables.

Asparagus, blanched 1 minute and cooled.

Broccoli stems, peeled and cut into sticks.

Carrot sticks, blanched 2 minutes and cooled.

Cauliflower florets, blanched 1 minute and cooled.

Green beans, steamed 2 minutes and cooled.

Kirby cucumbers, quartered or thinly sliced.

