Perfecting Quick Pickles

Following the example of pickle-obsessed chefs, F&W’s Grace Parisi creates three simple brines for everything from carrots to cauliflower.
Pick Your Pickle
For each 1-quart jar, use 12 ounces of vegetables.
Asparagus, blanched 1 minute and cooled.
Broccoli stems, peeled and cut into sticks.
Carrot sticks, blanched 2 minutes and cooled.
Cauliflower florets, blanched 1 minute and cooled.
Green beans, steamed 2 minutes and cooled.
Kirby cucumbers, quartered or thinly sliced.
