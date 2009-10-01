Perfecting Gnocchi

American chefs are busy riffing on this Italian classic. Here, F&W’s Grace Parisi shares one traditional recipe and three tasty variations.
Chef Gnocchi Innovations
- At NYC’s 10 Downing Food & Wine, Jason Neroni colors gnocchi with squid ink
- Jamie Leeds of Washington, DC’s CommonWealth Gastropub adds lemon and thyme
- At her eponymous Culver City, CA, restaurant, Akasha uses butternut squash
Barbara Lynch Makes Homemade Gnocchi
