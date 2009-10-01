Perfecting Gnocchi

American chefs are busy riffing on this Italian classic. Here, F&W’s Grace Parisi shares one traditional recipe and three tasty variations.

Grace Parisi
October 01, 2009

Chef Gnocchi Innovations

  • At NYC’s 10 Downing Food & Wine, Jason Neroni colors gnocchi with squid ink
  • Jamie Leeds of Washington, DC’s CommonWealth Gastropub adds lemon and thyme
  • At her eponymous Culver City, CA, restaurant, Akasha uses butternut squash

Barbara Lynch Makes Homemade Gnocchi

