Perfecting Fruit Pie

Three More Fruit Pies

Deep-Dish Blueberry Pie

Use 8 cups blueberries (2 1/2 pounds), 3/4 cup sugar, 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon cornstarch, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest and a pinch of salt. Bake at 375° for 2 to 2 1/4 hours.

Deep-Dish Peach-Raspberry Pie

Use 3 3/4 pounds peaches, peeled and sliced (10 cups), 3 cups raspberries, 3/4 cup sugar, 1/4 cup cornstarch and a pinch of salt. Bake at 375° for 2 to 2 1/4 hours.

Deep-Dish Sour Cherry Pie

Use 7 1/2 cups (2 pounds) pitted sour cherries, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 1/4 cup cornstarch, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Bake at 375° for 2 to 2 1/4 hours.