Perfecting Fried Chicken

Chefs have become obsessed—obsessed—with fried chicken. F&W's Grace Parisi makes a buttermilk-soaked kind that's great dredged in flour or dipped in a beer batter (recipes, right).

The Food & Wine Test Kitchen
July 01, 2010

Variations: Spicing Up Fried Chicken

Flavor: Indian

To the Flour or Batter, Add:
1 tablespoon garam masala

Flavor: Mid-Atlantic

To the Flour or Batter, Add:
1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

Flavor: Middle Eastern

To the Flour or Batter, Add:
1 tablespoon za'atar

More Great Recipes:

More Delicious Fried Chicken DishesMore Delicious Fried Chicken DishesSouthern Comfort FoodsSouthern Comfort Foods Picnic ClassicsPicnic Classics

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up