Perfecting Fried Chicken

Chefs have become obsessed—obsessed—with fried chicken. F&W's Grace Parisi makes a buttermilk-soaked kind that's great dredged in flour or dipped in a beer batter (recipes, right).
Variations: Spicing Up Fried Chicken
Flavor: Indian
To the Flour or Batter, Add:
1 tablespoon garam masala
Flavor: Mid-Atlantic
To the Flour or Batter, Add:
1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
Flavor: Middle Eastern
To the Flour or Batter, Add:
1 tablespoon za'atar
