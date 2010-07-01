Perfecting Fried Chicken

Variations: Spicing Up Fried Chicken

Flavor: Indian

To the Flour or Batter, Add:

1 tablespoon garam masala

Flavor: Mid-Atlantic

To the Flour or Batter, Add:

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

Flavor: Middle Eastern

To the Flour or Batter, Add:

1 tablespoon za'atar

