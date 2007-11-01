Perfecting Biscuits

Three Great Biscuit Variations

Sweet Lemon-Poppy

These lightly sweet biscuits are delicious served warm for breakfast, with a slathering of strawberry or raspberry jam.

Whisk 1/4 cup sugar with the dry ingredients. Stir in the grated zest of 1 lemon and 1 tablespoon poppy seeds just before adding the buttermilk. Sprinkle with sugar.

Herb-Gruyère

The herb-and-cheese combination is infinitely variable: Try cheddar and minced chives or chopped rosemary and Parmesan.

Stir in 1 teaspoon chopped thyme leaves, 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped sage leaves and 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese just before adding the cold buttermilk.

Savory Cranberry-Walnut

With crunchy nuts, sweet- tart cranberries and sautéed shallots, these make fantastic bread for turkey sandwiches.

Stir in 1 minced, sautéed shallot along with 1/2 cup each chopped dried cranberries and chopped toasted walnuts and a pinch of pepper just before adding the buttermilk.