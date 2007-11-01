Perfecting Biscuits

For exquisitely flaky biscuits, F&W's Grace Parisi makes sure to do two things: Use lots of cold butter and chill the dough before baking it.

Grace Parisi
November 01, 2007

Three Great Biscuit Variations

Sweet Lemon-Poppy
These lightly sweet biscuits are delicious served warm for breakfast, with a slathering of strawberry or raspberry jam.

Whisk 1/4 cup sugar with the dry ingredients. Stir in the grated zest of 1 lemon and 1 tablespoon poppy seeds just before adding the buttermilk. Sprinkle with sugar.

Herb-Gruyère
The herb-and-cheese combination is infinitely variable: Try cheddar and minced chives or chopped rosemary and Parmesan.

Stir in 1 teaspoon chopped thyme leaves, 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped sage leaves and 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese just before adding the cold buttermilk.

Savory Cranberry-Walnut
With crunchy nuts, sweet- tart cranberries and sautéed shallots, these make fantastic bread for turkey sandwiches.

Stir in 1 minced, sautéed shallot along with 1/2 cup each chopped dried cranberries and chopped toasted walnuts and a pinch of pepper just before adding the buttermilk.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up