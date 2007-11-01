Perfecting Biscuits

For exquisitely flaky biscuits, F&W's Grace Parisi makes sure to do two things: Use lots of cold butter and chill the dough before baking it.
Three Great Biscuit Variations
Sweet Lemon-Poppy
These lightly sweet biscuits are delicious served warm for breakfast, with a slathering of strawberry or raspberry jam.
Whisk 1/4 cup sugar with the dry ingredients. Stir in the grated zest of 1 lemon and 1 tablespoon poppy seeds just before adding the buttermilk. Sprinkle with sugar.
Herb-Gruyère
The herb-and-cheese combination is infinitely variable: Try cheddar and minced chives or chopped rosemary and Parmesan.
Stir in 1 teaspoon chopped thyme leaves, 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped sage leaves and 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese just before adding the cold buttermilk.
Savory Cranberry-Walnut
With crunchy nuts, sweet- tart cranberries and sautéed shallots, these make fantastic bread for turkey sandwiches.
Stir in 1 minced, sautéed shallot along with 1/2 cup each chopped dried cranberries and chopped toasted walnuts and a pinch of pepper just before adding the buttermilk.