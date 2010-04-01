Perfect Wines for Any Meal

Pairing Guide:

Super Wine Snacks

Consider these to be the ultimate pairings: wine and food all in one.

Wine-Sicles: There are lots of wine ice creams and sorbets at specialty stores; these wine pops are easy to make with Riesling and pears.

Red Wine Caramel: It's easy to prepare a luscious red wine caramel to top sweet or savory dishes.

Biscotti al Vino: These Italian cookies, baked with red wine, are crisp and lightly sweet. Biscotti Nucci's are classic ($7 for 5 oz; nvfinefoods.com).

