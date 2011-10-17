Perfect Passover Menus and Kosher Wines

The traditional ingredients of Passover—matzo, nuts, honey—are used in delicious, inventive ways in the following four holiday menus. Plus F&W’s wine editors recommend five perfect kosher wines for the holiday.
Favorite Passover RecipesHoney
Menus
Updated Classics
- Lemony Asparagus Soup »
- Herb-Marinated Mushroom and Celery Salad
- Beef Brisket Pot Roast
- Oven Fries with Roasted Garlic
- Caramelized Broccoli with Garlic
- Almond Cake with Citrus Syrup
Passover Reformed
- Crisp Pickled Vegetables
- Matzo Ball Soup with Dill Horseradish Pistou
- Slow-Braised Short Ribs with Spinach »
- Honeyed Carrots with Currants and Saffron
- Potato Kugel with Fried Shallots
- Tropical Fruit Cobbler with Coconut Macaroon Topping
Modern Passover
- Cashews with Crispy Sage and Garlic
- Roast Chicken »
- Artichokes Simmered with Lemon and Honey
- Pan-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Fennel
- Italian Almond Cake
- Pine Nut Meringues
Passover in Idaho
- Idaho Potato Chips
- Sawtooth Mountain Breezes »
- Mixed Lettuces with Orange Vinaigrette and Candied Pecans
- Matzo Meal-Crusted Trout
- Grandma Selma’s Brisket
- Kasha and Noodles with Caramelized Onions
- Chocolate-Coated Almonds
- Brown Sugar Meringues
Top 5 Kosher Wines for Passover
Not all kosher wine is supersweet. F&W editors tasted 40-plus bottlings from around the world to find the five best kosher-for-Passover wines, which are made according to Jewish rabbinical law.