The People's Best New Chef: Southeast

Southeast Chefs: Billy Allin | Bryan Emperor | Kevin Gillespie

Joshua Hopkins | Joseph Lenn | Steven Satterfield | Ryan Smith

Ryan Trimm | Aaron Vandemark | Tandy Wilson

Southeast Region Winner:

Bryan Emperor. Photo Courtesy of Kalu.

Bryan Emperor

Restaurant Kalu Asian Kitchen

Kalu Asian Kitchen Location Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Why he's amazing Because he used his time abroad to learn the fundamentals of making impeccable, non-Westernized Asian food.

Because he used his time abroad to learn the fundamentals of making impeccable, non-Westernized Asian food. Background Departure (Portland, OR), Ten (Charlottesville, VA)

Departure (Portland, OR), Ten (Charlottesville, VA) Culinary school Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY.

Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY. Must-try dish Wagyu hanger steak with yuzu and coriander pesto.

Wagyu hanger steak with yuzu and coriander pesto. Favorite imported ingredients Mongolian mountain salt, charcoal from Kyoto, spices from China.

Mongolian mountain salt, charcoal from Kyoto, spices from China. Former career Banker with Lehman Brothers.

Banker with Lehman Brothers. Training Emperor became proficient in Japanese to train in restaurants all over Tokyo.

Emperor became proficient in Japanese to train in restaurants all over Tokyo. kaludev.pricelessmisc.com

Billy Allin. Photo Courtesy of Green Olive Media LLC.

Billy Allin

Restaurant Cakes & Ale

Cakes & Ale City, State Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA Why he's amazing Because his unpretentious food reveals a mastery of flavors and execution even in the most humble offerings, like deviled eggs.

Because his unpretentious food reveals a mastery of flavors and execution even in the most humble offerings, like deviled eggs. Background Chez Panisse (Berkeley)

Chez Panisse (Berkeley) Culinary School California Culinary Academy.

California Culinary Academy. Must-try dish Warm spring vegetables with pancetta, creamy lemon vinaigrette and a crispy poached egg

Warm spring vegetables with pancetta, creamy lemon vinaigrette and a crispy poached egg Favorite author George Orwell

George Orwell cakesandalerestaurant.com

Kevin Gillespie. Photo © Fredrik Brauer.

Kevin Gillespie

Restaurant Woodfire Grill

Woodfire Grill City, State Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Why he's amazing Because he knows what to leave out as much as what to put in for his plates of micro-regional, sustainable food with a Southern accent.

Because he knows what to leave out as much as what to put in for his plates of micro-regional, sustainable food with a Southern accent. Background Atlanta Grill in the Ritz-Carlton (Atlanta), Fife Restaurant (Portland, OR)

Atlanta Grill in the Ritz-Carlton (Atlanta), Fife Restaurant (Portland, OR) Culinary school Art Institute of Atlanta.

Art Institute of Atlanta. Must-try dish Crispy fried hen-of-the-woods mushrooms.

Crispy fried hen-of-the-woods mushrooms. Best known for Being a finalist and fan favorite on Top Chef Season 6.

Being a finalist and fan favorite on Top Chef Season 6. Cooking philosophy "We tell the suppliers to bring us whatever is best, and then we write the menu from there. It's like a jigsaw puzzle."

"We tell the suppliers to bring us whatever is best, and then we write the menu from there. It's like a jigsaw puzzle." Comfort food Pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup.

Pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup. Most recent food discoveries The smoked steelhead roe in his steelhead tartare, and crudo with grapefruit and dill topped with fine crispy bread crumbs.

The smoked steelhead roe in his steelhead tartare, and crudo with grapefruit and dill topped with fine crispy bread crumbs. Biggest influences Edna Lewis, Thomas Keller, Michel Bras

Edna Lewis, Thomas Keller, Michel Bras Favorite junk food Hot wings.

Hot wings. woodfiregrill.com

Joshua Hopkins. Photo © The Reynolds Group.

Joshua Hopkins

Restaurant Abattoir

Abattoir City, State Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Why he's amazing Because his meat-centric cuisine elevates every part of the animal, like in his beef tripe with beef bacon and hominy in cilantro-lime broth.

Because his meat-centric cuisine elevates every part of the animal, like in his beef tripe with beef bacon and hominy in cilantro-lime broth. Background Bacchanalia (Atlanta); Slightly North of Broad, High Cotton (Charleston, SC)

Bacchanalia (Atlanta); Slightly North of Broad, High Cotton (Charleston, SC) Culinary school Self-taught.

Self-taught. Must-try dish Lamb sweetbreads with sour plum and rosemary.

Lamb sweetbreads with sour plum and rosemary. Restaurant style accessory Meat hooks—abattoir means "slaughterhouse" in French.

Meat hooks—abattoir means "slaughterhouse" in French. Food philosophy "The food won't necessarily be Southern, but the ingredients will definitely be from around the South."

"The food won't necessarily be Southern, but the ingredients will definitely be from around the South." starprovisions.com

Joseph Lenn. Photo Beall and Thomas Photography.

Joseph Lenn

Restaurant The Barn at Blackberry Farm

The Barn at Blackberry Farm City, State Walland, TN

Walland, TN Why he's amazing Because he serves beautiful Foothills dishes inspired by the farms and gardens surrounding his kitchen.

Because he serves beautiful Foothills dishes inspired by the farms and gardens surrounding his kitchen. Background Main House at Blackberry Farm (Walland, TN), The Hermitage Hotel (Nashville), Peninsula Grill (Charleston, SC)

Main House at Blackberry Farm (Walland, TN), The Hermitage Hotel (Nashville), Peninsula Grill (Charleston, SC) Culinary school Johnson & Wales, Charleston, SC.

Johnson & Wales, Charleston, SC. Must-try dish Lamb loin wrapped in lamb bacon with bulgur risotto and harissa.

Lamb loin wrapped in lamb bacon with bulgur risotto and harissa. Best known for Teaching students to cook Southern ingredients at Blackberry Farm's cooking school.

Teaching students to cook Southern ingredients at Blackberry Farm's cooking school. Kitchen must-have A mandoline. "Every single cook that works with me has one at his station."

A mandoline. "Every single cook that works with me has one at his station." Pork endorsement "Benton's country ham and bacon, made in nearby Madisonville, is the best in the country."

"Benton's country ham and bacon, made in nearby Madisonville, is the best in the country." blackberryfarm.com

Steven Satterfield. Photo © Kelly Blackmon.

Steven Satterfield

Restaurant Miller Union

Miller Union City, State Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Why he's amazing Because he creates homey, satisfying food that is subtle but not too spare.

Because he creates homey, satisfying food that is subtle but not too spare. Background Watershed (Decatur, GA)

Watershed (Decatur, GA) Must-try dish Farm egg baked in celery cream.

Farm egg baked in celery cream. Oddball ingredient Sea Island Red Peas.

Sea Island Red Peas. Secret ingredient Nutmeg. "I use it in a lot of things where most people use black pepper."

Nutmeg. "I use it in a lot of things where most people use black pepper." millerunion.com

Ryan Smith. Photo © Sara Dorio.

Ryan Smith

Restaurant Empire State South

Empire State South City, State Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Why he's amazing Because he helped take the restaurant in a more casual direction without sacrificing any of its ambition.

Because he helped take the restaurant in a more casual direction without sacrificing any of its ambition. Background Restaurant Eugene, Holeman & Finch Public House, Bacchanalia (Atlanta)

Restaurant Eugene, Holeman & Finch Public House, Bacchanalia (Atlanta) Culinary school Culinary Institute of America.

Culinary Institute of America. Must-try dish Berkshire pork chop with mushroom jus.

Berkshire pork chop with mushroom jus. Quirky games The restaurant has an outdoor bocce court.

The restaurant has an outdoor bocce court. Changing menu The original concept was meat-and-three, where diners chose their sides; Smith changed the menu to reflect the sides and pairings he thought were best for the mains. (But diners are welcome to make substitutions.)

The original concept was meat-and-three, where diners chose their sides; Smith changed the menu to reflect the sides and pairings he thought were best for the mains. (But diners are welcome to make substitutions.) empirestatesouth.com

Ryan Trimm. Photo Courtesy of Sweet Grass.

Ryan Trimm

Restaurant Sweet Grass

Sweet Grass Location Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Why he's amazing Because he brings elevated and refined low-country food to western Tennessee.

Because he brings elevated and refined low-country food to western Tennessee. Background The Grove Grill (Memphis), Slightly North of Broad (Charleston, SC), 208 South Lamar (Oxford, MS)

The Grove Grill (Memphis), Slightly North of Broad (Charleston, SC), 208 South Lamar (Oxford, MS) Must-try dish Pork osso bucco, glazed with bourbon instead of wine.

Pork osso bucco, glazed with bourbon instead of wine. Alternative career Trimm was on his way to law school before deciding being a lawyer wasn't for him.

Trimm was on his way to law school before deciding being a lawyer wasn't for him. Inspiration His grandmother, a first generation Italian-American who cooked everything from scratch.

His grandmother, a first generation Italian-American who cooked everything from scratch. sweetgrassmemphis.com

Aaron Vandemark. Photo Courtesy of Panciuto.

Aaron Vandemark

Restaurant Panciuto

Panciuto City, State Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough, NC Why he's amazing Because he makes Northern Italian cuisine his own by adding unorthodox Southern touches.

Because he makes Northern Italian cuisine his own by adding unorthodox Southern touches. Background Magnolia Grill (Durham, NC), Il Palio (Chapel Hill, NC), The Fearrington House Restaurant (Pittsboro, NC)

Magnolia Grill (Durham, NC), Il Palio (Chapel Hill, NC), The Fearrington House Restaurant (Pittsboro, NC) Culinary school Johnson & Wales.

Johnson & Wales. Must-try dish Pan-seared quail with polenta and a whiskey-balsamic reduction.

Pan-seared quail with polenta and a whiskey-balsamic reduction. His closest employees Vandemark's sister runs the front of the house.

Vandemark's sister runs the front of the house. On challenging diners' tastes "We do a duck-and-chestnut ravioli in a liver sauce. Sometimes that's a really hard sell, so I'll be stubborn and leave it on the menu, because I know it's good. At a certain point, either my spirit's broken or it clicks."

"We do a duck-and-chestnut ravioli in a liver sauce. Sometimes that's a really hard sell, so I'll be stubborn and leave it on the menu, because I know it's good. At a certain point, either my spirit's broken or it clicks." panciuto.com

Tandy Wilson. Photo Courtesy of City House.

Tandy Wilson

Restaurant City House

City House City, State Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Why he's amazing Because he combines Italian rusticity with Southern charm to create food that is robust and soul-satisfying.

Because he combines Italian rusticity with Southern charm to create food that is robust and soul-satisfying. Background Margot Café & Bar (Nashville); Tra Vigne, Terra (St. Helena, CA)

Margot Café & Bar (Nashville); Tra Vigne, Terra (St. Helena, CA) Must-try dish A cornmeal-crusted catfish filet with a relish of garlic, mint, chili and orange.

A cornmeal-crusted catfish filet with a relish of garlic, mint, chili and orange. Volunteer work Wilson coordinated the feeding of victims of Nashville's flood last year and worked with local chefs to raise funds with charity dinners.

Wilson coordinated the feeding of victims of Nashville's flood last year and worked with local chefs to raise funds with charity dinners. cityhousenashville.com

