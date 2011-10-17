The 2011 People's Best New Chef: Jamie Bissonnette

Jamie Bissonnette. Photo Courtesy of Coppa.
WINNER: Jamie Bissonnette
- RestaurantCoppa
- City, StateBoston, MA
- Why he's amazingBecause he's not afraid to challenge diners' palates with the daring nose-to-tail cooking (including calf's-brain ravioli and blood-sausage pepperoni on pizza) at his intimate enoteca.
- BackgroundToro, KO Prime, Eastern Standard, Pigalle, Tremont 647, Clio (Boston)
- Culinary schoolArt Institute, Fort Lauderdale, FL.
- Must-try dishSpaghetti carbonara with egg, pancetta and uni.
- Favorite foodTripe.
- Hours spent in the tattoo chair250. "On my hand, I have a ham bone that says 'eat offal,' and a caricature of a chef on my leg. On one arm, I have grapes. And I have a few pigs, since I love charcuterie."
