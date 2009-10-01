Paula Wolfert’s Clay-Pot Guide

Author Paula Wolfert on clay-pot cooking: “I have lost count of the hundreds of clay pots that I own. I love their earthiness and their simplicity.”
Glazed
Spanish cazuelas and other glazed earthenware are often inexpensive; the coating makes some dishwasher-safe.
Recipe:
Pasta with Smothered Broccoli Rabe and Olives
Sources: bramcookware.com, spanishtable.com, tienda.com
Flameware
This new composite material resists cracking at high temperatures.
Recipes:
• Pan-Roasted Cauliflower with Pine Nuts and Raisins
• Clay-Pot Tarte Tatin (left)
Sources: billsaxpottery.com, claycoyote.com, emilehenryusa.com
Unglazed
Colombian La Chamba casseroles and other unglazed pots impart an earthy, sweet flavor to stews. Some benefit from regular seasoning with oil.
Sources: mytoque.com, gourmetsleuth.com
