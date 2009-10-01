Paula Wolfert’s Clay-Pot Guide

Author Paula Wolfert on clay-pot cooking: “I have lost count of the hundreds of clay pots that I own. I love their earthiness and their simplicity.”

Paula Wolfert
October 01, 2009

Pasta with Smothered Broccoli Rabe and Olives

Glazed

Spanish cazuelas and other glazed earthenware are often inexpensive; the coating makes some dishwasher-safe.

Recipe:
Sources: bramcookware.com, spanishtable.com, tienda.comClay-Pot Tarte Tatin

Flameware

This new composite material resists cracking at high temperatures.

Recipes:
Pan-Roasted Cauliflower with Pine Nuts and Raisins
Clay-Pot Tarte Tatin (left)

Sources: billsaxpottery.com, claycoyote.com, emilehenryusa.com

Unglazed

Colombian La Chamba casseroles and other unglazed pots impart an earthy, sweet flavor to stews. Some benefit from regular seasoning with oil.

Sources: mytoque.com, gourmetsleuth.com

