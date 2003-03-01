Pasta | Quick Recipes from Scott Conant

As the chef at Manhattan's hot new L'Impero, Scott Conant is a busy man. Maybe that's why his wonderful pasta recipes are so well suited to the needs of the cook who's pressed for time.

Food & Wine
March 01, 2003

Spicy Shrimp and Tomato Spaghetti 25 min

Gemelli with Sausage and Spinach 30 min

Fettuccine with Wilted Escarole 25 min

Goat Cheese and Asparagus Orecchiette 25 min

Penne with Red Pepper Sauce 30 min

Rigatoni with Butternut Squash 35 min

Linguine with Mussels and Kale 25 min

Eggplant and Fresh Ricotta Farfalle 30 min

RELATED: Penne with Triple Tomato Sauce
Simple Vodka Sauce Recipe

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up