Pasta | Quick Recipes from Scott Conant

As the chef at Manhattan's hot new L'Impero, Scott Conant is a busy man. Maybe that's why his wonderful pasta recipes are so well suited to the needs of the cook who's pressed for time.

Spicy Shrimp and Tomato Spaghetti 25 min Gemelli with Sausage and Spinach 30 min Fettuccine with Wilted Escarole 25 min Goat Cheese and Asparagus Orecchiette 25 min Penne with Red Pepper Sauce 30 min Rigatoni with Butternut Squash 35 min Linguine with Mussels and Kale 25 min Eggplant and Fresh Ricotta Farfalle 30 min



