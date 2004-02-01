Pasta | Quick Recipes from Celestino Drago

Pasta doesn't have to be predictable. Here, chef Celestino Drago takes a quick break from his three Los Angeles restaurants, including his flagship Drago, to share his fastest recipes.
On the table in less than 30 minutes
Tagliolini with Eggplant and Mint
Whole Wheat Spaghetti with Ricotta
Fettuccine with Mushrooms and Prosciutto
Spaghetti with Seafood Marinara
Farfalle with Smoked Salmon Sauce
Penne all'Arrabbiata
Pappardelle with Meat Ragù
Gemelli with Shrimp and Peppercorns
Celestino Drago's third restaurant, Enoteca Drago, recently opened in Los Angeles.