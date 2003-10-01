Pasta Pot Picks

They’re great for boiling pasta but also versatile enough to steam, stew and more.
All-Clad
The big, 12-quart pot holds enough water to cook up to 3 pounds of pasta. A steamer basket is included ($100; 800-255-2523).
Circulon
The lid on this new 8-quarter is also a strainer ($70; 800-326-3933).
Williams-Sonoma
The classic 8-quart multipot with a steamer basket is a terrific value ($49; 877-812-6235).
Calphalon
Tilted handles on the new 8-quart size make the pot easier to lift (pot, $150; insert, $70; 800-809-7267).
Photographs: Hector Sanchez