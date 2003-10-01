Pasta Pot Picks

All-Clad

The big, 12-quart pot holds enough water to cook up to 3 pounds of pasta. A steamer basket is included ($100; 800-255-2523).





Circulon

The lid on this new 8-quarter is also a strainer ($70; 800-326-3933).





Williams-Sonoma

The classic 8-quart multipot with a steamer basket is a terrific value ($49; 877-812-6235).





Calphalon

Tilted handles on the new 8-quart size make the pot easier to lift (pot, $150; insert, $70; 800-809-7267).



