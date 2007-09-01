Pasta Pantry

rice Il Macchiaiolo’s lily-shaped rice pasta gigli, from Piedmont, has a pleasingly delicate rice flavor ($10 for 1.1 lbs; ritrovo.com).

durum Imported from Apulia, the amorelli for Target’s newly expanded private food label, Archer Farms, is flavored with tomatoes, beets and olives ($3 for 12.7 oz; target.com for store locations).

Farro Ma'Kaira’s nicely chewy Spaghetti alla Chitarra, a square-cut pasta by an artisanal producer in Abruzzo, is made mostly from organic farro (emmer wheat) ($16 for 2.2 lbs; agferrari.com).