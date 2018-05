Passover -- A Mediterranean Feast Wines

In selecting the wines for Passover, Peter Hoffman remembers struggles for liberation around the world. His preferences: the 1989 Chateau Musar, a red wine from Lebanon, and the 1996 Boschendal Sauvignon Blanc from South Africa. Neither is kosher. Among kosher wines, he recommends the 1993 Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon from Israel and the 1993 Gan Eden Chardonnay Reserve.

