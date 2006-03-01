Party with a Healthy Glow

Usually stores close up tight at night, but one evening a month, the Manhattan shop Malin+Goetz becomes the setting for one of the best dinner parties in town. Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz are the proprietors of this sleek little beauty emporium, which sells botanically based products like peppermint shampoo and cilantro conditioner. For their after-hours parties, Goetz converts a work table into a dining table for 12 and covers it with light, herb-inflected dishes like rosemary chicken breasts. "These evenings are a great way to meet people in fashion, design and beauty," says Goetz. "We also invite friends—especially dog people. Our two bulldogs spend the day with us in the shop."

Malin+Goetz's Healthy Attitudes

On diets and food phobias

GOETZ: "I have no fear of any food. I've never been on a diet. Food is not a punishment."

On staying fit

GOETZ: "When I'm in New York, I run five miles a day, from Chelsea Piers to Battery Park City and back."

MALIN: "I'm addicted to the StairMaster. I go to the gym five or six times a week."

On big vs. small portions

GOETZ: "I like to eat lots of small courses. I don't want to eat enough pasta to feed a family."

On achieving balance

GOETZ: "I don't want to live in a monochromatic world. I had a little Euro breakfast this morning: cheese and prosciutto. Maybe now, to balance it, I'll just have a salad for lunch."

Beauty Buys at Malin+Goetz

Grapefruit Face Cleanser Grapefruit is a natural exfoliant (8 oz, $30).

Vitamin E Face Moisturizer Vitamin E nourishes and firms the skin. It helps prevent dryness, too. This moisturizer also contains chamomile, which reduces puffiness and redness (4 oz, $45).

Cilantro Hair Conditioner Cilantro is calming, and relieves itchiness without clogging pores (8 oz, $22).

Vitamin B5 Body Moisturizer Vitamin B5 helps the skin retain moisture. This cream also contains antibacterial bergamot (8 oz, $36).

STORE DETAILS Malin+Goetz, 177 Seventh Ave., New York City; 212-727-3777 or malinandgoetz.com.