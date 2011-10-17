Party Playlist: Dinner for 8

To find the most compelling music for parties, audiophile Charlotte Druckman turned to the pros behind the best restaurant soundtracks—and suggests winning cocktails for each soundtrack.

Charlotte Druckman
October 17, 2011

Dinner Party for 8

Musical selections by Jeremy Abrams of Audiostiles.

Popping a few CDs into a sound system isn’t good enough for the best restaurants anymore. These days, playlists are expected to show as much creativity as menus.

Chefs Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud work with Audiostiles, a company that also counts the Four Seasons hotels as a client. "We’re like personal shoppers," says Jeremy Abrams, who worked at VH1 before he helped launch Audiostiles in 2004.

Since most of Abrams’s customers favor mellow music that won’t distract diners from their food, he turns to jazz artists like Madeleine Peyroux. Music:

ArtistSongDownload
Charlie Hunter QuartetMore Than This Charlie Hunter Quartet - Songs from the Analog Playground - More Than This
Jamie CullumWind Cries Mary Jamie Cullum - Twentysomething - Wind Cries Mary
BossacucanovaPrevisão Bossacucanova - Uma Batida Diferente - Previsão
Cesaria EvoraPetit Pays (Château Flight Remix) Césaria Évora - Club Sodade - Petit Pays
Madeleine PeyrouxDon't Wait Too Long Madeleine Peyroux - Careless Love - Don't Wait Too Long
Katie MeluaJust Like Heaven Katie Melua - Piece By Piece - Just Like Heaven
FeistInside and Out Feist - Let It Die - Inside and Out
Sergio MendesLet Me (Remix from Timeless) Sergio Mendes & Brasil '65 - Best of Sergio Mendes and Brasil '65 - Let Me
Paul AnkaTrue Paul Anka - Rock Swings - True
Si SéMariposa en Havana Si*Sé - More Shine - Mariposa en Havana
Bent & Billie HolidaySpeak Low (Bent Remix) Bent & Billie Holiday - Verve Remixed 3 - Speak Low

