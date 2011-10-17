Party Playlist: Dinner for 8

Dinner Party for 8

Musical selections by Jeremy Abrams of Audiostiles.

Popping a few CDs into a sound system isn’t good enough for the best restaurants anymore. These days, playlists are expected to show as much creativity as menus.

Chefs Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud work with Audiostiles, a company that also counts the Four Seasons hotels as a client. "We’re like personal shoppers," says Jeremy Abrams, who worked at VH1 before he helped launch Audiostiles in 2004.

Since most of Abrams’s customers favor mellow music that won’t distract diners from their food, he turns to jazz artists like Madeleine Peyroux. Music:

