Party Essentials: Pizza

Mark Bello of NYC’s Pizza a Casa can create crisp pizzas in any home oven for pizza dinners and cooking classes (pizzaacasa.com).
Mark Bello shares his pizza standbys:
- “The P177A Dexter-Russell pizza cutter is sharp and strong; I use it to chop herbs as well as pizzas” ($27; dexter-russell.com).
- “The Old Stone Oven pizza stone is just the right thickness; don’t wash it with water, scrape it clean” ($40; amazon.com).
- “My Mastercool Infrared Thermometer is meant for cars but is just as good for checking oven and pizza stone temperatures—for half the price of many kitchen models” ($50; mastercool.com).
Amazing Pizza Recipes:
Top New Pizza ArtisansBest Pizza Dough Recipes Superb Pizzas