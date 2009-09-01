Party Essentials: Cocktail Parties

In San Francisco, Greg Lindgren and Jon Gasparini’s Rye on the Road serves fresh artisanal cocktails for as many as 1,000 people (ryeontheroad.com).
Mixologists Greg Lindgren and Jon Gasparini share their cocktail party standbys:
- Bargain Glassware: “The Ross Dress for Less glass section has some great finds.” rossstores.com.
- Must-Have Ingredient: “Dolin Vermouth de Chambéry Blanc is fantastic in a Negroni.” $15 for 750 ml; alpenz.com.
- Online Source: “Tools that look good don’t always work; we buy basics from barsupplies.com.”
More Cocktail Party Tips & Recipes:
