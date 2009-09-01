Party Essentials: Cocktail Parties

In San Francisco, Greg Lindgren and Jon Gasparini’s Rye on the Road serves fresh artisanal cocktails for as many as 1,000 people (ryeontheroad.com).

Food & Wine
September 01, 2009

Mixologists Greg Lindgren and Jon Gasparini share their cocktail party standbys:

  • Bargain Glassware: “The Ross Dress for Less glass section has some great finds.” rossstores.com.
  • Must-Have Ingredient: “Dolin Vermouth de Chambéry Blanc is fantastic in a Negroni.” $15 for 750 ml; alpenz.com.
  • Online Source: “Tools that look good don’t always work; we buy basics from barsupplies.com.”

