Paris Hotels

Design star Philippe Starck created dramatic interiors for this fully renovated hotel. An in-house curator organizes exhibitions in a gallery off the lobby, and an art concierge arranges private museum visits.

Food Cred: French pastry titan Pierre Hermé provides desserts for the restaurant, Il Carpaccio.

Set in a gut-renovated 1930s building, this 138-room hotel has a giant Asian-style spa and Art Deco design (crystal-lined lobby walls; Man Ray photos in the rooms).

Food Cred: Two-Michelin-starred chef Thierry Marx oversees all the hotel's restaurants.

This classic town house turned hotel has just 26 rooms, each honoring a different writerfrom Hans Christian Andersen to Emile Zolawith literary quotations stenciled on the walls.

Food Cred: There is no restaurant, but there are Dalloyau pastries in the lounge, and the hotel is very near La Cave Beauvau, one of the city's best traditional bistros.

Steps from Chanel's flagship and the luxury shops of rue Saint-Honoré, Le Burgundy is a 59-room boutique hotel with understated decor and impressive amenities (indoor pool, Turkish-style hammam).

Food Cred: Open just a year, the Mediterranean-accented Le Baudelaire has already earned a Michelin star for chef Pierre Daret.

At this opulent newcomer near the Seine, more than a third of the rooms have Eiffel Tower views. The concierge is an expert at procuring last-minute restaurant reservations.

Food Cred: Hong Kong chef Frank Xu oversees the Cantonese restaurant, Shang Palace; L'Abeille features chef Philippe Labbé's haute French cuisine.

Delicious Recipes from Great Chefs:

Dishes by the French Masters Recipes from European Michelin Chefs French Desserts