Paris Hotels

F&W hit every arrondissement in Paris in search of amazing new hotspots. Here, five stunning hotels.

August 15, 2012

Paris Hotels: Le Royal Monceau-Raffles Paris

Design star Philippe Starck created dramatic interiors for this fully renovated hotel. An in-house curator organizes exhibitions in a gallery off the lobby, and an art concierge arranges private museum visits.
Food Cred: French pastry titan Pierre Hermé provides desserts for the restaurant, Il Carpaccio.

Paris Hotels: Mandarin Oriental Paris

Set in a gut-renovated 1930s building, this 138-room hotel has a giant Asian-style spa and Art Deco design (crystal-lined lobby walls; Man Ray photos in the rooms).
Food Cred: Two-Michelin-starred chef Thierry Marx oversees all the hotel's restaurants.

Paris Hotels: Le Pavillon Des Lettres

This classic town house turned hotel has just 26 rooms, each honoring a different writerfrom Hans Christian Andersen to Emile Zolawith literary quotations stenciled on the walls.
Food Cred: There is no restaurant, but there are Dalloyau pastries in the lounge, and the hotel is very near La Cave Beauvau, one of the city's best traditional bistros.

Paris Hotels: Le Burgundy

Steps from Chanel's flagship and the luxury shops of rue Saint-Honoré, Le Burgundy is a 59-room boutique hotel with understated decor and impressive amenities (indoor pool, Turkish-style hammam).
Food Cred: Open just a year, the Mediterranean-accented Le Baudelaire has already earned a Michelin star for chef Pierre Daret.

Paris Hotels: Shangri-la Hotel Paris

At this opulent newcomer near the Seine, more than a third of the rooms have Eiffel Tower views. The concierge is an expert at procuring last-minute restaurant reservations.
Food Cred: Hong Kong chef Frank Xu oversees the Cantonese restaurant, Shang Palace; L'Abeille features chef Philippe Labbé's haute French cuisine.

