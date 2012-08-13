Paris Travel Guide: Best New Paris Restaurants, Bakeries, Wine Bars and More

Writer Jane Sigal hit every arrondissement in Paris in search of culinary brilliance. Here's what she found: sensational restaurants, some in the city's farthest reaches; wine bars with fantastic food; and pâtisseries where the baker is as obsessed with seasonality, inventive flavors and ingredient sourcing as a chef. Rounding out our Paris travel guide: delicious French recipes from three of Sigal's favorite finds and five stunning new hotels.

Food & Wine
August 13, 2012

Paris Restaurants © Aya Brackett

Paris Travel Guide:
Best New Paris Restaurants

From haute to casual, the hottest Paris restaurant tables.

Left: At Sola, Japanese chef Hiroki Yoshitake serves elegant dishes like a fennel velouté with citrus oil. Paris Wine Bars Courtesy of Verre Volé

Paris Travel Guide:
Fantastic Paris Wine Bars

Five hot Paris wine bars with amazing wines and food.

Left: Le Verre Volé has a deep selection of natural wines. Paris Bakeries © Toby Glanville

Paris Travel Guide:
Great Paris Bakeries

Trendsetting French boulangeries and pâtisseries.

Left: Neo-boulanger Gontran Cherrier is fond of playing with flavors that would shock the old guard, from squid ink to cumin. Paris Hotels © Dingo/La Societe Anonyme

Paris Travel Guide:
Stunning Paris Hotels

Five fabulously chic new Paris hotels.

Left: After a two-year renovation, Le Royal Monceau-Raffles Paris opened with interiors by Philippe Starck. Paris Chocolate Shops © Aya Brackett

Paris Travel Guide:
Top Paris Chocolate Shops

Six Paris chocolate shops for cutting-edge French sweets.

Left: Marshmallows and more at the Paris chocolate shop Meert.

video Video: Meg Zimbeck & Daniel Rose' Guide to Paris

Wonderful French Dishes:

