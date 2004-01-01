Pantry: Wild Oats

"At school I was known for my granola the way some people are known for their chocolate chip cookies," says Kelly Flatley who started Bear Naked a year after graduating from the University of Virginia in 2001. Now she and her business partnerand childhood friendBrendan Synnott produce 300,000 pounds of granola a year. The cereal, a moist blend of oats, raisins, dried cranberries, almonds, pecans and walnuts, stands out because of its clean flavors and the excellent quality of its ingredients. Two new nutless varietiesHigh Protein (in which some of the oats are replaced with soy flakes) and Apple Spicewill hit stores this month ($5 per lb.; 203-325-0705 or www.eatbearnaked.com).