Pantry Purge Party

Chunky Chickpea Dip

In a food processor, puree chickpeas with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and a pinch each of black and cayenne pepper. Add more chickpeas, parsley and sliced scallion; pulse until chunky. Serve with pita chips.

Porcini Spread for Toast

Soak dried porcini mushrooms until soft; drain. In a food processor, pulse the porcini with sautéed shallots and olive oil. Serve on toast. You can also use up dried mushrooms (and odds and ends of pasta) in a cheesy baked pasta recipe, too.

Figs in a Blanket

Stuff dried Black Mission figs with marcona almonds or other roasted nuts and wrap with thin slices of prosciutto. Skewer with toothpicks.

Ice Cream with Raspberry Jam Sauce

Gently heat seedless raspberry jam with orange juice. Stir in white Lillet and spoon over vanilla ice cream.

