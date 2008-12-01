Pantry Purge Party

December is a perfect time to clear out the kitchen. Raid the pantry to make these snacks, then invite friends over for a cooking-tool swap.
Quick Recipes
Chunky Chickpea Dip
In a food processor, puree chickpeas with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and a pinch each of black and cayenne pepper. Add more chickpeas, parsley and sliced scallion; pulse until chunky. Serve with pita chips.
Bruschetta and Crostini Recipes
Porcini Spread for Toast
Soak dried porcini mushrooms until soft; drain. In a food processor, pulse the porcini with sautéed shallots and olive oil. Serve on toast. You can also use up dried mushrooms (and odds and ends of pasta) in a cheesy baked pasta recipe, too.
Figs in a Blanket
Stuff dried Black Mission figs with marcona almonds or other roasted nuts and wrap with thin slices of prosciutto. Skewer with toothpicks.
Ice Cream with Raspberry Jam Sauce
Gently heat seedless raspberry jam with orange juice. Stir in white Lillet and spoon over vanilla ice cream.
