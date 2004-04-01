Pantry: Designer Tea | Tea Forté

Tea has been around for millennia, but tea bags haven't evolved much. Now Massachusetts-based Tea Forté has introduced Silken Tea Infusers, slender nylon-mesh pyramids designed to allow optimal steeping of tea leaves in hot water. The bags were created by Tea Forté owner Peter Hewitt, who's designed tableware for New York City's Museum of Modern Art gift shop. Among the varieties inside the distinctively shaped bags: sharp, spicy Ginger, and Flora, a fragrant blend of hibiscus and cinnamon ($10 for 6 bags; www.teaforte.com).