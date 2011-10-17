Pairings Tuscany: Joe Sponzo, Sting, Trudie Styler and Alan York Playlist

Sting's Dinner Party Set List

Artist Song Sting Englishman In New York Sting Magic Sting When We Dance Sting Roxanne Sting Straight To My Heart Sting Message In A Bottle Sting Shape Of My Heart Sting Fields of Gold Sting Desert Rose Sting Every Breath You Take Sting Fragile





Pairings Tuscany Dinner Party Playlist

The dinner music at this event was selected by hosts Joe Sponzo, Sting, Trudie Styler and Alan York. The playlist included selection from the following classical artists:

Artist Giovanni Gabrieli Antonio Vivaldi Vincenzo Tommasini Luigi Boccherini Mauro Giuliani Nicolo' Paganini Ottorino Respighi Gian-Carlo Menotti Gioachino Rossini Giuseppe Verdi Giacomo Puccini Umberto Giordano Pietro Mascagni





