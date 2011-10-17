Pairings Tuscany: Joe Sponzo, Sting, Trudie Styler and Alan York Playlist

Sting performs a set list of his greatest hits at a memorable food, wine and music collaboration with chef Joe Sponzo and wine expert Alan York.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Sting's Dinner Party Set List

ArtistSongDownload
StingEnglishman In New YorkEnglishman in New York - The Very Best of Sting & The Police
StingMagicEvery Little Thing She Does Is Magic - The Very Best of Sting & The Police
StingWhen We DanceWhen We Dance - The Very Best of Sting & The Police
StingRoxanneRoxanne - The Very Best of Sting & The Police
StingStraight To My HeartStraight to My Heart - Nothing Like the Sun
StingMessage In A BottleMessage in a Bottle - The Very Best of Sting & The Police
StingShape Of My HeartShape of My Heart - Ten Summoner's Tales
StingFields of GoldFields of Gold - The Very Best of Sting & The Police
StingDesert RoseDesert Rose - The Very Best of Sting & The Police
StingEvery Breath You TakeEvery Breath You Take - The Very Best of Sting & The Police
StingFragileFragile - The Very Best of Sting & The Police


Pairings Tuscany Dinner Party Playlist

The dinner music at this event was selected by hosts Joe Sponzo, Sting, Trudie Styler and Alan York. The playlist included selection from the following classical artists:

ArtistDownload
Giovanni GabrieliGiovanni Gabrieli
Antonio VivaldiAntonio Vivaldi
Vincenzo TommasiniVincenzo Tommasini
Luigi BoccheriniLuigi Boccherini
Mauro GiulianiMauro Giuliani
Nicolo' PaganiniNiccolò Paganini
Ottorino RespighiOttorino Respighi
Gian-Carlo MenottiGian-Carlo Menotti
Gioachino RossiniGioachino Rossini
Giuseppe VerdiGiuseppe Verdi
Giacomo PucciniGiacomo Puccini
Umberto GiordanoUmberto Giordano
Pietro MascagniPietro Mascagni


More Playlists and Party Ideas:

A Country Music Star's Party MixA Country Music Star's Eclectic PlaylistPerfect Potluck RecipesPerfect Potluck RecipesMenusDelicious Dinner Menus

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up