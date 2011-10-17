Pairings Tuscany: Joe Sponzo, Sting, Trudie Styler & Alan York

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

 

About Pairings Tuscany

At their Tuscan estate in Palagio, music legend Sting and his wife Trudie Styler join Chef Joe Sponzo and wine expert Alan York to create a special evening of wine, music, and food.

 Chef Joe Sponzo© Brian Nevins

Food: Joe Sponzo

A native of Windsor, Connecticut, Joe Sponzo holds a degree in Business and Hotel Management and has trained as a chef in restaurants across Europe, Asia and the United States (including Spago, Stars and Chez Panisse), working alongside chefs including Pino Luongo and David Bouley.

For the last 18 years, Sponzo has been private chef to Sting and Trudie Styler, cooking for their family in their homes in the US and in Europe, as well as catering regularly for large-scale parties. In 1999, Sponzo described his philosophy of cooking in The Lake House Cookbook, a collection of recipes inspired by the seasonal produce grown on Sting and Trudie's organic farm in England: use natural organic ingredients from the earth, cook them with love for people you love, and through balanced food achieve good health and well-being.

 

 Music Legend Sting© Brian Nevins

 

Music: Sting

As musician, singer-songwriter, author, actor and activist, Sting has won numerous awards and acclaim—including a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and sixteen Grammy Awards for his work both as a solo musician and member of The Police. He has appeared in more than 10 films and starred in The Threepenny Opera on Broadway in 1989. In 2003, Sting published a memoir entitled Broken Music and later released Lyrics, a comprehensive collection of lyrics with personal commentary spanning his career.

For nearly four decades, Sting has remained at the forefront of the public consciousness for both his music and his support for human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and the Rainforest Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Trudie Styler, in 1989. Wine Expert Trudie Styler© Brian Nevins

Wine: Trudie Styler

Producer/actor/philanthropist Trudie Styler is active in her support for humanitarian and environmental causes. In addition to co-founding the Rainforest Foundation with her husband, Sting, in 1989, Styler is also a longstanding Ambassador for UNICEF, for which she has raised over $5.5 million.

Sting and Styler are committed to managing Lake House and Il Palagio, their English countryside and Tuscany estates, on organic principles. Styler celebrates the sustainable ethos of Lake House both in The Lake House Cookbook (published in 1999 and co-written with chef Joe Sponzo), and her recently launched food brand, Lake House Table. Available in UK supermarkets and online, the line was inspired by produce from her own organic farm and offers a range of fresh, easy-to-cook meals. Wine Expert Alan York© Brian Nevins

Wine: Alan York

Alan York is a professionally trained horticulturist and international consultant for biodynamic winegrowers. His career in organic and biodynamic agriculture spans more than forty years, and includes a four-year term as President of the Biodynamic Farming and Gardening Association of North America and Editor of the Association's magazine. Alan is now acting as a Consultant for winegrowers in North America, South America, South Africa and Europe, and is the viticulturist for Sting and Trudie Styler's Tuscan estate, Il Palagio.  

 

At Sting and Trudie Styler's Tuscan estate, Il Palagio, chef Joe Sponzo and wine expert Alan York join the couple to collaborate on a memorable evening of food, wine and music. 

 

 

 

 

Music legend Sting, his wife Trudie Styler and wine expert Alan York discuss Tuscany, Sister Moon wines and the organic movement. 

 

 

