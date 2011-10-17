Pairings Napa: Chris Cosentino, Ben Harper & Janet Myers

Food, wine, and music belong together. Join us as some of the world's premier musicians, chefs, and winemakers come together to create unforgettable experiences in Napa, Nashville, and Tuscany.
Chef Chris Cosentino creates a fire- and smoke-themed menu inspired by the lyrics to Ben Harper's "Number with No Name." Janet Myers selects wines to complement the experience.
Download their dinner party playlist (with selections from Norah Jones to Coldplay and the Propellerheads)
Experience the Culinary, Wine & Musical Pairings
Food: Chris Cosentino
Growing up in Newport, Rhode Island's Italian-American community, Chris Cosentino developed an early affinity for great ingredients and hard work. After graduating from Johnson & Wales, he went on to build his culinary resume by working at restaurants including Rubicon, Chez Panisse, Belon and Redwood Park in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 2002, he joined Incanto as executive chef, where his innovative interpretations of rustic Italian fare earned the restaurant its first 3-star review from the San Francisco Chronicle. Since then Cosentino has gained national acclaim as a leading proponent of offal cookery.
In addition to serving as Incanto's executive chef, Chris is co-creator of Boccalone, an artisanal salumeria. Chris was a contestant on the first season of the Food Network's Next Iron Chef America, and can now be seen on the Food Network's Chefs vs. City show.
Recipes by Chris Cosentino
Grilled Marrow Bones with Rosemary-Lemon BruschettaRed Wine Bagna Cauda with CruditésSkillet-Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Basil
5 More Chris Cosentino Recipes »
If You Like Chris Cosentino's Style, Try:
© Brian Nevins
Music: Ben Harper
Ben Harper is a musician, an artist, and an individualist. Whether it's through the soul of southern Gospel, 70s funk, acoustic, blues, reggae, or straightforward rock and roll, Harper and his trademark Weissenborn guitar have been stunning audiences for over a decade.
At home both on stage and in the studio, Harper continues to break new ground as a songwriter, performer, and producer. He has released nine studio albums, and three live albums, six of which have gone gold.© Brian Nevins
Wine: Janet Myers
Traveling a wine road wasn't Myers's original path. In what now seems like another life, she gave up her pursuit of a doctorate in Biological Anthropology to move to London, where she worked in the restaurant industry. Living above a wine shop, she enjoyed sampling the wares of her downstairs neighbor and decided to learn about wine production. After graduating from UC Davis with a Master's in Enology, Myers turned to the Antinori winemaker in Italy, who immediately offered her a harvest internship at the Santa Cristina Estate in Chianti.
Before coming to Franciscan Estate in August of 2003 as associate winemaker, Myers also enjoyed stints in Australia's Margaret River region and at big Cabernet producers Beaulieu Vineyard, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars and Louis Martini. Myers was promoted to director of winemaking in August 2005 and currently works with the wines of Franciscan Estate and also Mount Veeder Winery.
Pairings Napa: Chris Cosentino, Ben Harper & Janet Myers
Go behind the scenes as Chef Tim Love, music legend Tim McGraw and winemaker Joel Peterson create a special evening of food, wine and live music at Union Station in Nashville, TN.
Chris Cosentino and Janet Myers select a wine pairing for his Roasted Chestnut Risotto with Black Truffle and Chestnut Honey, a dish inspired by Ben Harper's favorite ingredients.
Chris Cosentino and Janet Myers discuss wine pairings for his signature Kobe Beef Crudo dish.
