Pairings: Celebrity Chefs, Winemakers and Musical Legends

Food, wine, and music belong together. Join us as some of the world's premier musicians, chefs, and winemakers come together to create unforgettable experiences in Napa, Nashville, and Tuscany.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

video Experience the Culinary, Music & Wine Pairings





Tim Love and Tim McGraw© Brian Nevins

Pairings Nashville

Tim Love, Tim McGraw & Joel Peterson

Chris Cosentino & Ben Harper© Brian Nevins

Pairings Napa

Chris Cosentino, Ben Harper & Janet Myers

Joe Sponzo & Sting© Brian Nevins

Pairings Tuscany

Joe Sponzo, Sting, Trudie Styler & Alan York


The Intersection of Food, Wine & Music

F&W has long celebrated the intersection of food, wine and music. If you enjoyed these pairings, find more to explore below:Jennifer Nettles

Jennifer Nettles

Country music star hosts a soup party.Dave Matthews

Dave Matthews

The rocker and farmer-vintner promotes sustainability. City Winery

City Winery

NYC's world-class music venue with great food.Sting

Sting

The rocker and his wife make olive oil and honey in Tuscany.Charles Smith

Charles Smith

F&W honors a former rocker making excellent wines in Washington State.Wine & Cheese Party Playlist

Wine & Cheese Party Playlist

Wine-themed songs like UB40's Eighties hit "Red Red Wine" and "All the Wine" by indie rock group The National.Andrea Reusing's Playlist

Andrea Reusing's Playlist

Draws from mixes her musician husband, Mac McCaughan, made for the restaurant Lantern.Cocktail Party Playlist

Cocktail Party Playlist

An eclectic list ranging from rocker Pete Yorn's "On Your Side" to indie favorite Rilo Kiley's "Silver Lining." jennifer nettles playlist

Jennifer Nettles's Playlist

From Al Green to Coldplay.Small Dinner Party Playlist

Small Dinner Party Playlist

Mellow classics from jazz greats like Nat "King" Cole to the smart lyricism of folk-pop group The Magnetic Fields.Birthday Bash Playlist

Birthday Bash Playlist

Celebratory songs like "Birthday" by The Beatles and "These Are Days" by 10,000 Maniacs.Summer Grilling Playlist

Summer Grilling Playlist

Odes to summer like Angélique Kidjo's "Summertime" and other feel-good songs like U2's "Beautiful Day."

