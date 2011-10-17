Pairings: Celebrity Chefs, Winemakers and Musical Legends

Food, wine, and music belong together. Join us as some of the world's premier musicians, chefs, and winemakers come together to create unforgettable experiences in Napa, Nashville, and Tuscany.
Experience the Culinary, Music & Wine Pairings
Pairings Nashville
Tim Love, Tim McGraw & Joel Peterson© Brian Nevins
Pairings Napa
Chris Cosentino, Ben Harper & Janet Myers© Brian Nevins
Pairings Tuscany
Joe Sponzo, Sting, Trudie Styler & Alan York
The Intersection of Food, Wine & Music
F&W has long celebrated the intersection of food, wine and music. If you enjoyed these pairings, find more to explore below:
Jennifer Nettles
Country music star hosts a soup party.
Dave Matthews
The rocker and farmer-vintner promotes sustainability.
City Winery
NYC's world-class music venue with great food.
Sting
The rocker and his wife make olive oil and honey in Tuscany.
Charles Smith
F&W honors a former rocker making excellent wines in Washington State.
Wine & Cheese Party Playlist
Wine-themed songs like UB40's Eighties hit "Red Red Wine" and "All the Wine" by indie rock group The National.
Andrea Reusing's Playlist
Draws from mixes her musician husband, Mac McCaughan, made for the restaurant Lantern.
Cocktail Party Playlist
An eclectic list ranging from rocker Pete Yorn's "On Your Side" to indie favorite Rilo Kiley's "Silver Lining."
Jennifer Nettles's Playlist
Small Dinner Party Playlist
Mellow classics from jazz greats like Nat "King" Cole to the smart lyricism of folk-pop group The Magnetic Fields.
Birthday Bash Playlist
Celebratory songs like "Birthday" by The Beatles and "These Are Days" by 10,000 Maniacs.
Summer Grilling Playlist
Odes to summer like Angélique Kidjo's "Summertime" and other feel-good songs like U2's "Beautiful Day."