Pairing Principes: Wines to Serve with Vegetables

Importer Terry Theise has a simple rule for pairing wines with foods: the wine should serve the food. He offers these ideas for choosing wines to go with vegetables.

Select wines with mineral flavors. They naturally complement vegetables, which, after all, grow in soil. Grüner Veltliner is probably the best example.

Avoid wines with too much oak, such as heavy Chardonnays. Vegetables hate the foreign, obtrusive taste.

Match flavors. Sweetish wines, such as German Riesling Spätleses, go well with carrots, squash and pumpkins. Dry, snappy whites—Sancerres, for instance—can stand up to zucchini, green beans and asparagus. Low-acid red wines, like light Pinot Noirs, taste great with tomatoes.