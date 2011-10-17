Pairing of the Day: September 2011

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.
September 30, 2011Boston Lettuce Salad with Herbs
Pairing: Citrusy, light-bodied Spanish white: 2010 Lícia Albariño.
September 29, 2011Herbed Fazzoletti with Asparagus and Burrata
Pairing: Steely Italian white: 2010 Bollini Trentino Pinot Grigio.
September 28, 2011Poached Eggs with Sunchokes and Comté Polenta
Pairing: Fresh, wild berryscented Beaujolais: 2009 Château Thivin Brouilly.
September 27, 2011Cod with Fresh Tomato Sauce and Arborio Rice
Pairing: Zippy, lemony Sauvignon Blanc: 2010 75 Wine Company.
September 26, 2011Yucatán-Spiced Chicken
Pairing: Rich Chardonnay: 2009 Hanging Vine.
September 23, 2011Kale-and-Scallion Negimaki
Pairing: Earthy, minerally Pinot Noir: 2009 Thierry Puzelat Touraine.
September 22, 2011Grilled Squid Salad with Arugula and Melon
Pairing: Bright, fruity Chenin Blanc: 2010 Dry Creek Vineyard.
September 21, 2011Trout with Warm Pine-Nut Dressing and Fennel Puree
Pairing: Zesty, appley Oregon Pinot Gris: 2009 Bethel Heights Vineyard.
September 20, 2011Grilled Squash Ribbons and Prosciutto with Mint Dressing
Pairing: Zesty Spanish sparkling wine: NV Castellroig Cava Brut.
September 19, 2011Spicy Tonnarelli with Clams
Pairing: Crisp Italian white: 2010 Sartarelli Classico Verdicchio.
September 16, 2011Slow-Cooked Leg of Lamb with Spiced Yogurt and Herbs
Pairing: Dark, blackberry-scented Syrah: 2009 Qupé Central Coast.
September 15, 2011Halibut and Summer Vegetables en Papillote
Pairing: Unoaked Chardonnay: 2009 A to Z.
September 14, 2011Orecchiette with Greens, Mozzarella and Chickpeas
Pairing: Fruit-forward Pinot Gris: 2010 Elk Cove.
September 13, 2011Thai Chicken and Watermelon Salad
Pairing: Lively rosé: 2010 Palmina Botasea.
September 12, 2011Grilled Sardines with Piquillo Pepper Sauce
Pairing: Vibrant, medium-bodied white: 2009 Occhipinti SP86 Bianco.
September 9, 2011Two-Potato Flatbread with Olives and Feta
Pairing: Dry, berry-scented Provençal rosé: 2010 Mas de Gourgonnier.
September 8, 2011Broccoli with Bacon, Blue Cheese and Ranch Dressing
Pairing: Bright, full-bodied German Riesling: 2010 Leitz Leitz Out.
September 7, 2011Indian Barbecue Chicken
Pairing: Juicy, full-bodied rosé: 2010 Muga.
September 6, 2011Spaghetti with Sun-Dried-Tomato-Almond Pesto
Pairing: Fresh Sicilian white: 2010 Regaleali.
September 2, 2011Curry Lobster Rolls
Pairing: Aromatic, fruity German white: 2009 Schloss Mühlenhof Müller-Thurgau Trocken.
September 1, 2011Pot-Roasted Chicken with Mushrooms
Pairing: Medium-bodied, dark-berried Spanish red: 2008 Silvano Garcia Viña Honda Jumilla.