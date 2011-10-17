Pairing of the Day: September 2010

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.
September 30, 2010Velvet Corn Soup with Crab and Ham
Pairing: A creamy, pear-scented Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Landmark Overlook.
September 29, 2010Three-Cheese Mac and Cheese
Pairing: A rich, bright white wine. Try the 2008 Martínsancho Verdejo.
September 28, 2010Meatball-and-Provolone Subs
Pairing: A refreshing Lager. Try Brooklyn Brewery.
September 27, 2010Chicken-and-Andouille Étouffée
Pairing: A cherry-rich Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Saintsbury Carneros.
September 24, 2010Coriander-Crusted Rack of Lamb with Shallot Jus
Pairing: A Chinon. Try the 2007 Jean-Maurice Raffault Les Galuches or 2007 Les Pensées de Pallus.
September 23, 2010Caramel-Lacquered Pork Belly with Quick-Pickled Honeydew
Pairing: A bright, cherry-inflected Barbera. Try the 2007 La Spinetta Cà di Pian.
September 22, 2010Steamed Wild Striped Bass with Ginger and Scallions
Pairing: A lime-scented German Riesling. Try the 2007 Georg Breuer Terra Montosa.
September 21, 2010Sugar-and-Spice Skillet-Roasted Duck Breasts
Pairing: An Oregon Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Stoller JV Estate or 2007 WillaKenzie Estate Thibaud's Cuvée.
September 20, 2010Smoky Shrimp and Grits
Pairing: A silky, full-bodied Chardonnay. Try the 2008 L'Angevin Russian River Valley.
September 17, 2010Tea-Smoked Roast Chickens
Pairing: An earthy Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Fogdog.
September 16, 2010Carolina Pulled Pork
Pairing: A smoky, ripe Santa Barbara Syrah. Try the 2006 Lincourt.
September 15, 2010Cornmeal-Crusted Fish with Green-Tomato Tartar Sauce
Pairing: A full-bodied white like Viognier. Try the 2009 Williamsburg Winery or 2009 Clos LaChance Estate.
September 14, 2010Grilled-Zucchini Subs with Fresh Mozzarella and Olivada
Pairing: A Vouvray. Try the 2008 Pichot Domaine le Peu de la Moriette or 2008 Sauvion.
September 13, 2010Skillet-Roasted Spiced Okra
Pairing: An earthy, minerally Savennières. Try the 2006 Domaine du Closel Clos du Papillon.
September 10, 2010Shrimp with Saffron Rice and Fennel Salad
Pairing: An oaked Chardonnay. Try the 2008 Linden or 2008 Barboursville Reserve.
September 9, 2010Lemon-and-Orange-Glazed Pound Cake
Pairing: A dry sparkling wine. Try the NV Thibaut-Janisson Blanc de Chardonnay or 2006 Domaine Carneros Brut Vintage Cuvée.
September 8, 2010Ratatouille and Goat Cheese Subs
Pairing: A lightly-oaked Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2008 Star Lane or 2009 Brander.
September 7, 2010Black-Eyed-Pea Salad
Pairing: A citrusy Pinot Gris. Try the 2009 Sineann.
September 3, 2010Fried Green Tomato BLTs
Pairing: A tangy Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2009 Round Pond.
September 2, 2010Hot Dogs with Cheddar and Sautéed Apples
Pairing: A hoppy American IPA. Try the Terrapin Rye Pale Ale or SweetWater IPA.
September 1, 2010Spicy Tomato-and-Watermelon Gazpacho with Crab
Pairing: A rosé. Try the 2009 Boxwood Winery or 2009 Mulderbosch.