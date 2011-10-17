Pairing of the Day: September 2009





September 30, 2009—Hainan Chicken with Rice and Two Sauces

Pairing: A white Burgundy. Try the 2007 Louis Latour Saint-Véran Les Deux Moulins.

September 29, 2009—Red-Wine Spaghetti with Walnuts and Parsley

Pairing: A juicy, bright Italian red. Try the 2008 Il Conte Montepulciano d’Abruzzo.

September 28, 2009—Oregon Tuna Melts

Pairing: A Pinot Gris. Try the 2007 King Estate Signature or 2008 Chehalem 3 Vineyard.

September 25, 2009—Rabbit Stew with Olives and Rosemary

Pairing: A Montepulciano d’Abruzzo. Try the 2006 La Valentina or 2006 Masciarelli.

September 24, 2009—Hanger Steak with Herb-Nut Salsa

Pairing: An herbal, spicy Cabernet Franc. Try the 2006 Ironstone.

September 23, 2009—Chicken-Liver Crostini

Pairing: A Vernaccia di San Gimignano. Try the 2007 Teruzzi & Puthod Rondolino or 2007 Toscolo.

September 22, 2009—Italian Seafood Stew

Pairing: A white from Liguria. Try the 2007 Bisson U Pastine Bianchetta Genovese or 2007 Colle dei Bardellini Pigato.

September 21, 2009—Crab, Apple and Watercress Salad with Walnut Vinaigrette

Pairing: An oaked Chardonnay. Try the 2006 C. Donatiello Russian River Valley or 2006 Davis Bynum Russian River Valley.

September 18, 2009—Rabbit Ragout with Soppressata and Pappardelle

Pairing: A Côtes-du-Rhône. Try the 2007 Louis Bernard or 2008 Saint Cosme.

September 17, 2009—Shrimp-and-Vegetable Tagine with Preserved Lemon

Pairing: A Spanish rosé. Try the 2007 Buil & Giné Giné Rosat.

September 16, 2009—Grilled Spiced Duck Breasts with Blackberries

Pairing: A Cabernet Franc. Try the 2008 Red Hook Winery Macari Vineyards Cabernet Franc or 2007 Remy Pannier Chinon.

September 15, 2009—Poached Salmon with Corn and White Wine–Butter Sauce

Pairing: An unoaked Chardonnay. Try the 2008 Foxglove.

September 14, 2009—Zucchini-and-Fennel Soup

Pairing: An Albariño. Try the 2007 Terras Gauda or 2008 Laxas.

September 11, 2009—Wine-Marinated Lamb Chops with Fennel Salad

Pairing: A Rhône-style white. Try the 2008 Tablas Creek Vineyard Côtes de Tablas Blanc.

September 10, 2009—Lemony Bulgur Salad with Shrimp and Spinach

Pairing: A Vinho Verde. Try the 2008 Gazela or 2008 Quinta da Aveleda Casal Garcia.

September 9, 2009—Focaccia Reubens

Pairing: An Oregon Pinot Noir. Try the 2006 Anne Amie Winemaker’s Selection or 2007 Bethel Heights Estate Grown Willamette Valley.

September 8, 2009—Spicy Asian-Chicken-Salad Lettuce Cups

Pairing: An off-dry white. Try the 2008 Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Riesling or 2007 Huia Vineyards Pinot Gris.

September 4, 2009—Green Goddess Chicken Salad

Pairing: A rosé or a light red. Try the 2008 Mulderbosch rosé or 2008 Cono Sur Vision Pinot Noir.

September 3, 2009—Tangy Green Zebra Gazpacho

Pairing: A Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2008 Red Hook Winery Jamesport Vineyards or 2007 Wairau River.

September 2, 2009—Roast Beef Summer Rolls

Pairing: A Rhône-style white. Try the 2007 Qupé Bien Nacido Cuvée or 2006 Stolpman L’Avion.

September 1, 2009—Asparagus-Cheese Tartines

Pairing: A crisp Provençal rosé. Try the 2008 Commanderie de la Bargemone or 2008 Jean-Luc Colombo Rosé de Côte Bleue.